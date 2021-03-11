Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post sales of $9.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.18 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Genasys posted sales of $8.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $46.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.26 million to $46.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $55.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNSS. TheStreet lowered shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

GNSS stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $247.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

In other Genasys news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Genasys by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genasys in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Genasys by 108.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Genasys by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

