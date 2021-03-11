Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ):

3/10/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

1/19/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $16.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $22.50 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TRQ opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $16.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

