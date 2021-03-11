Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (VET)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE: VET) recently:

3/9/2021 – Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$9.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$11.00.

3/9/2021 – Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.25.

2/24/2021 – Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

2/19/2021 – Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$7.00.

2/1/2021 – Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$6.50.

1/20/2021 – Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$7.00.

1/19/2021 – Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$6.00.

1/14/2021 – Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) stock opened at C$10.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.20 and a 1-year high of C$10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.37.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc (VETTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc (VETTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.