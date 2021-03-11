Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

VOR opened at $40.05 on Monday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $63.62.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar purchased 555,555 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

