RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,980 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 241,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 164,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 161.9% during the third quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $135.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

