SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,010 iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 400.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

THD opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.95. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $45.95 and a twelve month high of $82.27.

