Sally Beauty Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,864 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 911% compared to the typical volume of 1,075 call options.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $21.70.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The company had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 163.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 121.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 121,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 115.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

