Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,413 call options on the company. This is an increase of 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,206 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Conifer Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 5,209,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after buying an additional 558,156 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 144,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 654.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 102,144 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 67,397 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTT opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22. GTT Communications has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

