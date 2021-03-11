Investors Purchase Large Volume of Navios Maritime Partners Call Options (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,026 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 780% compared to the average volume of 798 call options.
Shares of NMM opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $234.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on NMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.
Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.
Featured Story: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.