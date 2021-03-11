RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,356 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $116.10 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.09%.

CPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.