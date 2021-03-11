South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 69.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of South State by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of South State by 35.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,635 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $413,700.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,786. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

