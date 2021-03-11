Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stake Boosted by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $160.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

