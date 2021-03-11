RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 686 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

MLM stock opened at $334.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.19. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $353.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.