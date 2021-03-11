RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,744 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 32.6% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 13.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 65.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 29,287 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITT opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.65. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $88.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

