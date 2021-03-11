AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.27 Million

Brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to post $144.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.70 million and the lowest is $123.30 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 192,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 581,293 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,164 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

