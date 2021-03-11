RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 21,333 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,333 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,036,000 after acquiring an additional 151,708 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,732,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,223,000 after buying an additional 82,122 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,986,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 45,463 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 355 shares in the company, valued at $143,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $390.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.23 and its 200-day moving average is $357.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $413.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

