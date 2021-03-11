Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 307.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $822,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.17.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,242 shares of company stock worth $14,851,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

