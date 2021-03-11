DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DITHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of DITHF stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.99. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

