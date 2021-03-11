Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. Bridgestone has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgestone will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

