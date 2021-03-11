Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Astronics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Astronics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 2,611.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 933,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Astronics by 1,251.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 808,015 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Astronics by 495.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 262,800 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,786,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.18. Astronics has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.