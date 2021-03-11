Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 611.8% from the February 11th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BIOIF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Biome Grow has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Get Biome Grow alerts:

Biome Grow Company Profile

Biome Grow Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and distributes cannabis at Antigonish, Nova Scotia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Grow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Grow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.