SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Receives $54.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.33.

SPXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE SPXC opened at $57.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

