Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Update

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 4,800.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Auckland International Airport stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Auckland International Airport has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

