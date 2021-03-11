Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 385.7% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDIC opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Get Blow & Drive Interlock alerts:

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates an eSports platform in Malaysia. The company provides www.Matchroom.net., an integrated e-sports tournament site that allows tournament organizers, brands, players, and game developers to organize e-sports tournaments on platform utilizing platform tools, such as user registrations, payments, communications, lives tream link ups, wallet system, and other community features.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.