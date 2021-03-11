Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,700 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,485 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $416,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,313 shares of company stock worth $15,857,345 in the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alteryx stock opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.53. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.30, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

