Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 14,257 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,257 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,627,558. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

