Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will post $318.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.80 million and the highest is $331.90 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $377.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 348.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,404,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after buying an additional 1,018,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $19,019,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $12,142,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,104,000 after acquiring an additional 480,382 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

