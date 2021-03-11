Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 69.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

Lemonade stock opened at $94.07 on Tuesday. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.14.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $47,829,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $82,197,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,217,893 shares of company stock worth $183,224,985 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

