Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

BBY opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.84. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

