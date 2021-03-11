Brokerages Set Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Price Target at $139.00

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of BILL stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.76. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $13,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $1,283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,584.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,508 shares of company stock valued at $40,321,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bill.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Bill.com by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,234,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.