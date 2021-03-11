$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to post sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $7.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 44,742 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

