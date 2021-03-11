American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.56 on Thursday. American Lithium Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investigating prospective lithium opportunities. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 88 unpatented mining claims in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

