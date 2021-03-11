American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.56 on Thursday. American Lithium Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66.
About American Lithium Minerals
Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.