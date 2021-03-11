Zacks: Brokerages Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.37 Million

Analysts predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce $454.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.07 million and the lowest is $452.70 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $414.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

SEIC opened at $59.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $62.45.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $394,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,349,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,994 shares of company stock worth $6,768,105. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 13.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

