Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

2/25/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.88 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $1,941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $100,605.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,611. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,321,000 after purchasing an additional 82,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.