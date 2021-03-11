Talend Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,641 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 360% compared to the average daily volume of 574 call options.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,107 shares of company stock valued at $867,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Talend by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Talend during the third quarter worth $956,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Talend during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Talend by 21.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair cut shares of Talend from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

TLND opened at $65.40 on Thursday. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talend will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

