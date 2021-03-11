Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in February

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Vision Marine Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMAR opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.