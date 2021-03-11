Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 4,595 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WING. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $834,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Wingstop by 90.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 20.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

WING stock opened at $116.17 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.01, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.02.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

