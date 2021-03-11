Unity Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend by 39.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp has a payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

UNTY opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $235.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,545.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $323,609.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

UNTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

