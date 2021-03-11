Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MCHP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.12.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $136.75 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.29 and a 200-day moving average of $128.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

