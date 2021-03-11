Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €73.59 ($86.58).

BMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW stock opened at €81.34 ($95.69) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a fifty-two week high of €77.31 ($90.95). The business’s 50-day moving average is €71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.