Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $124.77

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.77 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 119.20 ($1.56). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57), with a volume of 44,410 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of £79.74 million and a P/E ratio of 26.67.

About Quixant (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC-based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

