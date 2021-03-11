ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Down 84.5% in February

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the February 11th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ARFXF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile
