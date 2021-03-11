ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Down 84.5% in February

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the February 11th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ARFXF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.