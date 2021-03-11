Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adagene in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $21.01 on Monday. Adagene has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $31.83.

