Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BVS. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bioventus alerts:

NYSE BVS opened at $12.52 on Monday. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $19.51.

There is no company description available for Bioventus Inc

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.