SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARMK. TheStreet cut Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

