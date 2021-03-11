SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group stock opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $171.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.