AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.14.

ANAB opened at $19.14 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $523.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 2,777,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

