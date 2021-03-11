JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Polymetal International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of AUCOY opened at $20.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.30. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

