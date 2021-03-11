UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a $183.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.86.

NIKE stock opened at $137.59 on Monday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $216.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

