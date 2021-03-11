Brokerages Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.20. Moelis & Company reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of MC opened at $55.77 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $2,376,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $314,029.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,877 shares of company stock worth $8,074,256. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

